2027: AA, PNT form alliance for Tinubu’s re-election in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Action Alliance (AA) and the Progressive Network for Tinubu (PNT) have entered into an alliance in Ondo State to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in Akure during a strategic meeting, Director General of PNT, Pastor Olumide Obadele, said the partnership was facilitated by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Obadele explained that the coalition is aimed at addressing voter apathy witnessed in the 2023 presidential election. He noted that out of 1,991,344 registered voters in Ondo State, only 532,739 voted, representing 28.62 percent turnout. According to him, the new alliance will work to boost voter participation across the 18 local government areas.

He stressed that PNT’s mobilisation drive would target all eligible voters, not just party members, through community outreach, enlightenment, and engagement with groups, organisations, and religious bodies.

Ondo State Chairman of Action Alliance and former governorship candidate, Comrade Fred Akinuli, said the party would retain its structures but align with PNT to strengthen grassroots support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid. He commended Dr. Tunji-Ojo and the PNT leadership for fostering collaboration and pledged that AA’s networks across the state’s three senatorial districts would be deployed for the alliance.

Both groups emphasised that the meeting was not a campaign but a preparatory step ahead of the official commencement of electioneering by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).