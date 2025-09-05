2026 World Cup: Uruguay, 15 other countries qualify for tournament [Full list]

Sixteen countries have now secured their spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay became the latest countries to qualify for the World Cup on Thursday after the penultimate round of South American qualifiers.

Uruguay and Colombia both recorded 3-0 wins, while Paraguay advanced with a goalless draw.

They join Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador as South America’s representatives confirmed so far.

Next year’s expanded World Cup will feature 48 teams for the first time and will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, all of whom qualified automatically.

Other countries already assured of their places include Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, and Australia.

In total, 43 teams will advance through continental qualifiers, with two additional berths decided via the intercontinental playoffs in March 2026.

Full list of qualified countries for the 2026 World Cup so far (16):

Argentina

Brazil

Ecuador

Uruguay

Colombia

Paraguay

United States (hosts)

Mexico (hosts)

Canada (hosts)

Japan

South Korea

Iran

Uzbekistan

Australia

Jordan

New Zealand

