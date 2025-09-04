2026 WCQ: Nigeria vs Rwanda – date, time and where to watch

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a high-stakes clash against the Amavubi of Rwanda on Matchday 7.

Both teams enter the fixture with their qualification hopes still alive, making it one of the standout encounters in Group C.

Nigeria will be desperate to climb the table after an inconsistent run so far, while Rwanda, buoyed by their position near the top, will be looking to frustrate the hosts and strengthen their claim for a ticket to the World Cup.

The crucial qualifier takes place on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with the Super Eagles hosting Rwanda in front of their home fans.

Kick-off Time & Venue

Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. Nigerian time at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, the stadium will once again play host to a major clash that could shape Nigeria’s road to the 2026 World Cup.

Group C Standings

Heading into Matchday 7, the group table remains tight:

South Africa – 10 points

Rwanda – 8 points

Benin – 7 points

Nigeria – 6 points

Zimbabwe – 4 points

Nigeria cannot afford to drop points, as another slip could leave them with a mountain to climb in the final rounds of qualification.

Rwanda, on the other hand, know that even a draw could keep them well within touching distance of a top-two finish.

Recent Meetings

The two teams are no strangers to each other. In the past two years, they have met three times:

AFCON Qualifiers: 0-0 in Kigali, followed by Rwanda’s shocking 2-1 win in Uyo.

World Cup Qualifiers (First Leg 2025): Nigeria responded with a solid 2-0 away win in Kigali.

This history of close contests ensures that Saturday’s clash will be anything but predictable.

Squad Watch

Rwanda: New coach Adel Amrouche has unveiled a large squad, mixing domestic league talents with overseas-based professionals. His selections reflect Rwanda’s ambition to upset Nigeria again on their own turf.

Nigeria: The Super Eagles will look to their attacking stars, including Victor Osimhen, Tolu Arokodare, and Chrisantus Uche.

What’s at Stake

For Nigeria, three points are non-negotiable to stay in the qualification race. A win could move them up the table and restore belief after recent setbacks.



For Rwanda, victory in Uyo would be historic and could propel them toward a first-ever World Cup appearance.

Where to Watch

The match will be broadcast live on:

DSTV’s SuperSport

Afro Sport

Vanguard News