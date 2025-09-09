2026 WCQ: LIVE UPDATES: South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

credit: Reuters

2nd Half

We’re underway again in Bloemfontein!

Nigeria make two changes at the break: Arokodare comes on for Dessers, while Onyemaechi replaces Troost-Ekong.

Half-time – South Africa 1-1 Nigeria



Despite being second best for much of the half, the Super Eagles head into the break level thanks to Bassey’s equaliser.

45+3’

Nigeria finish the half on the front foot, pressing for a second as momentum shifts their way.

44’ – GOAL! South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

Bassey levels it! He sparked the move himself with neat footwork against Nkota before feeding Lookman, who returned the cross. Bassey bundled it in at the other end — scrappy, but it counts. The Super Eagles are back on terms.

43′

South Africa break from the set-piece, but Nwabali races out to snuff out the danger.

42’

Another corner wasted, but Nigeria immediately win a third. Pressure building.

41’

Disappointing delivery — Foster rises to head clear at the near post.

40’

Iwobi releases Simon, who swings in an early cross that’s easily dealt with. Nigeria win their first corner moments later.

35’

Ndidi is caught in possession on halfway, and Foster races through. Frederick recovers brilliantly to shield the ball out for a goal kick.

33’

Nkota bursts down the right and whips in a cross, but Nigeria scramble clear. The Eagles are settling slightly, though South Africa’s press remains intense.

30’

Coach Eric Chelle urges the Super Eagles on, but they’ve barely seen the ball since conceding.

29’

The hosts are in control after their opener, piling forward in search of a second.

25’OWN GOAL! South Africa 1-0 Nigeria

Disaster for the Super Eagles! Nigeria’s captain Troost-Ekong turns Nkota’s cross into his own net.

23’

Nervy defending from Nigeria. Foster’s ball into the six-yard box isn’t dealt with, but Bassey recovers to clear before any South African can pounce.

22’



Rain begins to fall in Bloemfontein, with lightning in the forecast — a weather delay could be on the cards.

19′

SAVE! Osayi-Samuel loses the ball in his own box, allowing Appollis a snap shot, but Nwabali reacts sharply to parry.

19’

Both Ngezana and Lookman go into the book after clashing following a heavy tackle. The game is heating up.

16’

Nigeria grow into the game, breaking quickly from deep, but Osayi-Samuel is dispossessed in the corner. Tempers flare afterwards as his teammates protest the challenge.

11′

The uneven surface causes trouble — Simon mishits a cross, and even keeper Williams struggles moments later.

10’

Confirmed — Aina makes way, and Birmingham City’s Bright Osayi-Samuel comes on.

9’



Play restarts with Aina off the field, and it looks like his night is over as a substitution looms

7’

Worry for Nigeria as Aina goes down again, this time in clear discomfort.

6’

Iwobi releases Aina down the flank, but Kabini shuts him down. Aina comes off worse from the challenge, though he quickly gets back on his feet.

5’

The Super Eagles are struggling to keep possession in the early exchanges.

3’

Nigeria clear the danger as the delivery fails to find its target, sailing behind the South African attack.

2’

Bassey pulls back Nkota, conceding an early free-kick wide on the right for the hosts.

1’

The Free State Stadium pitch shows its rugby roots: patchy grass, uneven surface, and faint rugby markings still visible. Hopefully, it won’t cause any injuries tonight.

KICK-OFF!

We’re underway in Bloemfontein! Nigeria, all in white, get us started, while South Africa line up in yellow shirts and green shorts.

Nigeria’s quest for a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot continues tonight as the Super Eagles face South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a crucial Group C clash at the Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein.

With just 10 points from seven games, the Eagles must win to stay in contention, while South Africa lead the group with 16 points after a 3-0 victory over Lesotho.

Nigeria, coming off a narrow 1-0 win against Rwanda, will look to key players Tolu Arokodare, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Wilfred Ndidi as coach Eric Chelle seeks a vital result to keep qualification hopes alive.

Stay with VANGUARD for LIVE UPDATES as the drama unfolds.