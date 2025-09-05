2026 WCQ: Gabonese officials to take charge of South Africa vs Nigeria

s

World football governing body, FIFA, has appointed Gabonese official Pierre Ghislain Atcho to handle Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Africa next Tuesday in Bloemfontein.

The Matchday 8 fixture in the African qualifiers will be played at the Toyota Stadium.

Atcho will be supported by fellow Gabonese officials: Boris Marlaise Ditsoga (assistant referee 1), Amos Abeigne Ndong (assistant referee 2), and Cregue Fleury Moukagni (fourth official). Olivier Safari Kabene from the Democratic Republic of Congo will serve as referee assessor, while Uganda’s Mike Letti has been named match commissioner.

For Saturday’s Matchday 7 game between Nigeria and Rwanda in Uyo, FIFA has appointed Allaou Mahamat from Chad as referee.

He will be assisted by compatriots Bogollah Issa (assistant referee 1), Moussa Hafiz (assistant referee 2), and Abdelkerim Ousmane (fourth official). Taher Abdelsalam Mahmoud of Egypt will act as referee assessor, with Bakary Jammeh of Gambia serving as commissioner.