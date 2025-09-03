2026 WCQ: Full house as Osimhen, Chukwueze arrive Super Eagles camp

Super Eagles

The Super Eagles have reached full capacity at their Uyo camp as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The latest arrivals: Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Raphael Onyedika, Chrisantus Uche, and Victor Osimhen have added significant depth and firepower to the squad.

They join the likes of Ademola Lookman and Cyriel Dessers, who reported to camp earlier, completing head coach Eric Chelle’s roster.

The team wasted no time getting to work, holding their first training session on Tuesday evening with a focus on tactical drills, set-piece routines, and fitness conditioning.

Another session is scheduled for Wednesday as Chelle looks to fine-tune cohesion and integrate all players smoothly.

Osimhen’s presence brings a proven goal-scoring edge, while Chukwueze’s blistering pace and creativity on the wing are expected to trouble opposing defenses.

Arokodare adds versatility up front, Onyedika injects dynamism and control in midfield transitions, and Uche provides additional options in central areas—giving Chelle a flexible squad capable of adapting to different match situations.

The full-strength Eagles will first welcome Rwanda in Uyo before flying to Bloemfontein to face South Africa.

With Group C qualification hopes on the line, Nigeria must secure maximum points to maintain momentum and strengthen their path to the 2026 World Cup.

Vanguard News