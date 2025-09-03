2026 WCQ: Fans to pay N3,000, N1,000 to see Super Eagles, Amavubi

Football fans will pay the sum of N3,000 and N1,000 respectively to watch Saturday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Tickets for the VIP section will go for N3,000 and the popular seats will sell for N1,000 at designated centres within the Uyo metropolis from Friday morning.

NFF’s Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Alizor Chuks, said on Wednesday: “It is important to let the general public know that the NFF Security Committee has declared total war on all ticket manipulators this time. Ticket fakers and racketeers will be dealt with.

“All tickets will be scanned at the gates. All intending spectators are advised to buy their tickets from accredited ticket sellers. Fake ticket sellers or holders will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Ahead of Saturday’s match, the Amavubi contingent landed at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo at 5.28pm on Tuesday. The delegation was led by the newly-elected President of the Federation Rwandaise de Football Association (FERWAFA), Fabrice Shema Agoga. The contingent was well-received by a team from the local organizing committee, and is staying at the Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo.

They are scheduled to train at the practice pitch of the Nest of Champions by 4pm on Wednesday.