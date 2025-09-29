2026 WCQ: ‘Does not change anything,’ Nigerians react after South Africa docked 3 points

Many Nigerian football fans have brushed off FIFA’s decision to dock South Africa three points in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, insisting it will have little impact on the Super Eagles’ slim chances of reaching the tournament.

While some described the ruling as “too late,” others blamed Nigeria’s struggles on poor performances and administrative lapses rather than South Africa’s setback.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee had on Monday sanctioned the South African Football Association (SAFA) for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, during the qualifier against Lesotho on March 21, 2025.

According to FIFA, SAFA’s action breached Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and Article 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Competition Regulations. As a result, the match has been forfeited in

favour of Lesotho, with a 3-0 scoreline awarded.

In addition, SAFA has been fined CHF 10,000, while Mokoena himself has received an official warning.

The decision was formally communicated to the parties on Monday. Under FIFA rules, they have ten days to request a detailed, motivated decision, which would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The ruling remains subject to appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.

Before the sanction, Hugo Broos’ men sat at the top of Group C with 17 points from eight games, holding a three-point gap over Benin. However, the punishment has now seen Benin move ahead of South Africa after their 2-0 win against Lesotho was overturned to a 0-3 defeat due to the administrative error.

Reactions from Nigerian fans on social media captured the prevailing mood.

@mezzymichaels wrote: “Doesn’t change anything. Nigeria will still struggle to beat Benin in Uyo. Zimbabwe and Lesotho are playing in SOUTH AFRICA as home ground against South Africa. Good luck to Benin Republic if any.”

@Abass193 added: “Too late for the Super Eagles and all the teams in the group. South Africa is playing their next match away “(at home)” against Zimbabwe and also playing their last match against Rwanda at home again, there’s no way they won’t get at least 4 points from the remaining games.”

@hayourbahme lamented: “Now that draw away in South Africa feels more painful to be honest. Will take a miracle for the Super win this group.”

For @pianopianoOAG, the problem lies deeper than FIFA sanctions: “They want to shame Nigeria for deducting just 3 points. Deduction or no deduction oooo. We are not going to qualify… Our players are a bunch of idiots.. Because of Money, you can only see their best when they played for the club. NFF IS THE PROBLEM….”

Vanguard News