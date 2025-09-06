2026 WCQ: Arokodare’s goal earn Nigeria crucial win over Rwanda

Arokodare

Tolu Arokodare’s 51st minute goal earned Nigeria a much needed win over Rwanda to continue the pursuit for a spot in next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Arokodare who came in as a substitute at the beginning of the second half, capitalised on a mix-up in the Rwandan box to flick home the winner which went in after crashing against the crossbar.

The win lifts Nigeria into third position in Group C with 10 points – one below Benin Republic and six behind group leaders and next opponent, South Africa.