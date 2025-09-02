2026 WCQ: 13 players arrive Super Eagles camp in Uyo

Super Eagles

The number of players in the Super Eagles’ camp has increased to 13, as Nigeria intensifies preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

This follows the arrival of nine more players at the team’s camp in Ikot Ikpene on Tuesday, according to Promise Efoghe, the team’s media officer.

The new arrivals include Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Adebayo Adeleye, and Benjamin Fredericks.

They joined the quartet of William Troost-Ekong, Amas Obasogie, Felix Agu, and Raphael Onyedika, who checked into camp on Monday.

Efoghe confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that out of the 23 players who were invited for the double-header fixtures, only 13 had arrived with 10 more players still being expected.

“A total of 13 players are currently in camp, and we are expecting the rest of the squad to arrive later today and early tomorrow,” Efoghe said.

He also shared details of the team’s upcoming media engagements.

“There will be a press conference with the coaching staff and selected players on Wednesday at the training pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium,” Efoghe stated.

“For Friday, the pre-match press conference will hold at the same venue, and the first 15 minutes of the team’s training session will be open to media coverage.”

Players still being expected include goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali; defender Bruno Onyemaechi; midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka; and forwards Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Cyriel Dessers, Christantus Uche, and Tolu Arokodare.

Nigeria will host Rwanda on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, in a Matchday 7 fixture. They will then travel to Bloemfontein to face South Africa on Monday, in a Matchday 8 encounter.

The Super Eagles currently sit third in Group C of the African qualifiers with two points from two matches, behind leaders South Africa (four points) and Rwanda (also four points but with an inferior goal difference).

Only the top team in the group will qualify automatically for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Full 23-Man Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa);

Amas Obasogie (Singida Black Stars, Tanzania);

Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece).

Defenders:

William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia);

Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England);

Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest, England);

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England);

Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece);

Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes, France);

Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany);

Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium).

Midfielders:

Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England);

Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England);

Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas, Turkey);

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio, Italy);

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium);

Christantus Uche (Getafe, Spain).

Forwards:

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy);

Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy);

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey);

Moses Simon (Paris FC, France);

Cyriel Dessers (Rangers, Scotland);

Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium)

Vanguard News