2026 FIFA World Cup: Full list of countries on verge to qualify across continents

As the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup gathers pace, the dream of stepping onto football’s grandest stage is edging closer for countries across the globe.

From Asia’s final-round battles to Africa’s heavyweight clashes, and from South America’s historic chasers to Oceania’s underdogs, the qualifying campaigns are serving up drama, hope, and heartbreak in equal measure.

While some giants are already booking their flights, others are still clawing for survival. So, which countries are next in line to punch their ticket to North America? Let’s take a look at the countries on the brink of qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup and countries likely to qualify

1. AFC (Asia) – Two Spots Left in the Balance

The Asian qualifiers enter their decisive fourth round in October. Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Indonesia, Oman, and Qatar are all battling for the final two spots. Expect Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with their tournament pedigree, to have the edge, although Indonesia’s surprise run has been one of the stories of the campaign.

2. CAF (Africa) – Morocco Leading the Charge

Africa remains wide open, but Morocco could become the first African side to book their ticket this September. Egypt, South Africa, Cape Verde, Tunisia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Algeria are also well-placed, while Nigeria’s faltering start has left the Super Eagles facing an uphill battle.

3. CONCACAF – Familiar Names Ready to Join the Hosts

With USA, Mexico, and Canada already through as hosts, the focus shifts to the third qualifying round in September. Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Honduras are tipped to emerge as frontrunners, with Panama and El Salvador hoping to spring surprises.

4. CONMEBOL – One Spot Left to Fight For

Uruguay, Paraguay, and Colombia recently clinched their berths, joining Brazil and Argentina who qualified earlier. That leaves one direct slot up for grabs in South America. Venezuela, in particular, are chasing history—eyeing their first-ever World Cup spot—while Bolivia still has playoff hopes.

5. OFC (Oceania) – New Zealand Through, One More Chance

New Zealand secured automatic qualification, while New Caledonia advanced to the inter-confederation playoffs. Their fate will be decided in March 2026, but the Kiwis remain Oceania’s only guaranteed representatives.

6. UEFA (Europe) – Still Early Days

European qualifying only started in March, with some teams waiting until September to begin due to the Nations League. Heavyweights like France, England, Spain, and Portugal are strong favorites to qualify, but no team will be confirmed until October at the earliest.

