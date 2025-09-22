2025 sustainability walk showcases unity among six investment associations

L–R: Executive Director, CFA Society Nigeria, Yemi Ajagun; Executive Secretary, Fund Managers Association of Nigeria (FMAN), Laura Fisayo-Kolawole; Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Sam Onukwue; Incoming President, Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR), Catherine Nwosu; Managing Director/CEO, CSL Stockbrokers, Layi Olaleru; President, Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN), Kemi Awodein; President, CFA Society Nigeria, Razaq Ahmed; and Executive Director, CardinalStone, Elile Olutimayin, during the 7KM Investment Professionals Walk for Sustainability held in Lagos at weekend

By Peter Egwuatu

The 2025 investment professionals walk for sustainability, organised by six leading associations in Nigeria’s financial market, was a powerful display of unity, shared purpose, and progress across the investment industry.

Jointly organised by six prominent industry associations- CFA Society Nigeria, Fund Managers Association of Nigeria (FMAN), Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR), and the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN), the walk serves as a landmark demonstration of collective responsibility and inter-association collaboration.

“ Building on the momentum of last year’s inaugural edition, this year’s event expanded in scope and impact, highlighting the investment industry’s deepening commitment to wellness, sustainability, and financial inclusion.”, says Executive Director, CFA Society Nigeria, Yemi Ajagun.

For the first time, the walk was held simultaneously in Lagos and Abuja, attracting an enthusiastic turnout of investment professionals and industry leaders who covered 5km and 7km routes in both cities. With 20 corporate sponsors and support from CFA Institute, which provided 20 CFA Programmes, scholarships across the associations, this year’s edition truly underscored the growing support for industry-wide impact initiatives.

“ More than a wellness event, the Walk for Sustainability is a platform to champion financial inclusion as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth in Nigeria, showcase the investment profession’s role in shaping long-term socio-economic development, foster cross-sector collaboration among professionals, firms, and regulatory bodies, spark critical conversations around sustainable finance, mental and physical wellness, and equitable growth and encourage low-carbon lifestyles, with walking symbolising simple, everyday choices that support environmental sustainability

“ As urban centres grapple with increasing carbon footprints, congestion, and public health challenges, this initiative highlights how the financial sector can lead by example, advocating for more sustainable ways of living and working.

“ Ultimately, the walk is more than just a physical activity, it is a bold, visible statement of the investment industry’s resolve to build a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future for Nigeria’s financial markets and society at large.”, Ajagun added.

The Walk kicked off at 7:00 a.m. from Muri Okunola Park and concluded at the same venue by 9:00 a.m. Following the walk, participants enjoyed a lively post-event reception featuring assorted food, drinks, music, and games in a relaxed, festive atmosphere.