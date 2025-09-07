2025 Easter Pilgrimage kicks off, as NCPC CEO Adegbite inspects aircraft in Turkey

Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Bishop Stephen Adegbite Middle flanked on the right by the Executive Director of Atlas jet Mr Serkan Yazicioglu and the cabin crew members during the aircraft inspection of the NCPC boss in Antalya, Turkey on Wednesday.

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The 2025 Christian Pilgrimage that was deferred due to some challenges earlier this year, will now begin on September 14, 2025.

As a prelude to the take-off of the Christian Pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has undertaken an inspection of the pilgrims’ aircraft in Antalya, Turkey,.

The Executive Secretary arrived in Turkey on September 5, 2025, and was warmly received by the Executive Director of Atlasjet, Mr. Serkan Yazicioglu, the NCPC-approved air carrier for the airlift of Nigerian Christian pilgrims this year.

At the end of the inspection, the NCPC boss stated that one of the policy thrusts of his administration is adherence to the principle of due process, emphasizing that the Commission cannot afford to compromise on its set standards.

According to him, “The physical inspection of the pilgrims’ aircraft is necessary to ensure that the aircraft meets the required specifications as codified in the contractual agreement between the Commission and the air carrier.”

A statement by the Deputy Director and Head of Media and Public Relations of the NCPC, Mr. Celestine Toruka, on Sunday in Abuja, averred that the commission would stop at nothing to ensure that the philosophy behind its corporate slogan, “Service and Satisfaction,” is implemented to the latter.

Bishop Adegbite further acknowledged that the aircraft inspection was satisfactory and expressed optimism that it would be able to airlift the Nigerian pilgrims safely and comfortably.

Bishop Adegbite thanked the Executive Director of Atlasjet, Mr. Serkan Yazicioglu, for his expertise and unwavering commitment to serving the Nigerian Christian pilgrims seamlessly.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Atlasjet, Mr. Serkan Yazicioglu, had assured the NCPC boss that there would be no service failure in their operation, stating that the safety of the Nigerian pilgrims has been their priority.

Yazicioglu explained that the aircraft earmarked for the airlift of Nigerian Christian pilgrims is an Airbus with a seating capacity of 350 and is technically top-notch with in-flight modern facilities.

He assured the Executive Secretary that the aircraft would be deployed to Nigeria before September 14, preparatory to the inaugural flight of the airlift of intending Christian pilgrims to Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

With the successful aircraft inspection by the Executive Secretary, the commission is set to flag off the delayed 2025 Easter Pilgrimage exercise on September 14, 2025, at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airpor