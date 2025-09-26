2025 Budget Delay: Tinubu’s policies on track – Agbese

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Rep. Philip Agbese, has dismissed criticism over delays in implementing the 2025 budget.

Agnese lauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its focus on transparency and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking to the Newsmen on Friday, he commended the leadership of the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He described Bagudu’s efforts as meticulous planning to align Nigeria’s economy with current realities.

Recall that the 2025 budget, signed into law in December 2024, earmarked N4.91 trillion for defence, N4.06 trillion for infrastructure, N3.5 trillion for education and N2.4 trillion for health.

Eight months into the fiscal year, delays in the capital component have slowed projects, prompting public frustration and calls for an extension into 2026.

Agbese, however, said the National Assembly had monitored implementation and remained optimistic.

“Some see delays, but I see diligence and how Bagudu masterminds fiscal responsibility, verifying expenditures to align with global standards,” he said.

He assured that the minister’s work was paving the way for a seamless rollout by late September, crediting Bagudu with transformative reforms.

“Bagudu ensures our budget meets fiscal plans, addresses critical needs like infrastructure and healthcare, and builds a resilient future for generations,” he said.

The lawmaker pointed to Tinubu’s reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and the unification of exchange rates, which he said contributed to a 3.46 per cent GDP growth in Q3 2024 and rising foreign reserves.

According to him, this shows that “the government is delivering results, not rhetoric.”

Agbese also dismissed the U.S. Department of State’s 2025 Fiscal Transparency Report, which flagged Nigeria for weak procurement processes, describing it as outdated.

“Our Open Contracting Portal offers real-time bid access, and the Bureau of Public Procurement enforces strict tendering rules. Contract awards under Tinubu follow the Procurement Act and are open to global scrutiny,” he said.

He added that Bagudu had empowered citizens to flag irregularities, while lawmakers’ oversight confirmed accountability in budget execution.

Agbese urged Nigerians to trust the administration, assuring that visible results would be evident before the end of the year.

“By December, expect roads, schools and hospitals to transform communities. With leaders like Bagudu, Nigerians will soon see tangible change; new infrastructure, better education and improved healthcare uplifting lives nationwide,” he said.