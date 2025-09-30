2025 AU PPP Summit to Shape Africa’s Future – Young -Piero

Preparations have reached top gear for the African Union Public–Private Partnership (PPP) and Stakeholders Summit 2025, slated for Addis Ababa from October 28 to 31.

According to the convener Dr. Young Piero Omatseye, the themed of the summit is “Africa, The Global Powerhouse of the Future,” he also noted that summit is organised by the Parliament for Africa in collaboration with him.

“The event will draw former heads of state, AU commissioners, ambassadors, innovators, cultural icons, and institutional leaders”.

Omatseye said the summit builds on the Tourism Across Africa Project, unveiled in Abuja on World Tourism Day 2025, which was endorsed by Nigeria’s Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and spearheaded by Jet Age Nation Builders.

As part of the buildup, a continental expedition will take off from Nigeria, moving through Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Cross River States before crossing into Cameroon, Central African Republic, DR Congo, Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

“Backers of the journey include Thuraya, Tsat Telecommunications, and Zuma Coffee, described by organisers as “investors in Africa’s future, not just sponsors.”

Delegates are expected to arrive in Addis Ababa on October 27, where Omatseye, AU representatives, and Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs will receive them ahead of the official opening.

“The summit is a continental handshake between vision and execution, where Africa’s future is no longer imagined but engineered.

“The model allows governments to pursue long-term goals while leveraging private-sector speed and efficiency-key for creating jobs and deepening continental integration.

He maintain that the Addis Ababa summit is not just another talk shop. In their words:

“We are not building projects. We are building Africa.”