2 killed in Edo community over leadership tussle, govt orders probe

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—TWO people, identified as Eboh Enomwa and Stephen Imaghodo, said to be borehole drillers, have been reportedly killed in Obayanto community, Ikpoba-Okah Local Government Area of Edo State, while the whereabouts of the third person said to be with them is still unknown.

Vanguard gathered that one of the borehole operators was a regular borehole driller in the community and that at times, his contractors give him land in liu for cash payment.

He was said to have gone to somewhere in Uwasota in Benin City to inspect a project when he was said to have received a call to come to the community for the digging of a borehole.

But working to fish out the killers, the Edo State government has launched a full-scale investigation into the the killings.

The investigation is being spearheaded by the Edo State Special Security Squad, codenamed “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers,” in collaboration with security agencies and community leaders.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Mr Fred Itua said the operation was led by the Government House Chief Security Officer, CSO, Osaro Roberts, and the Principal Security Officer to the Governor, Okoh Saturday had visited the troubled community, weekend to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the killing of Enomwa and Imaghodo.

Addressing the community during the visit, the Secretary of the Special Security Squad, John Izegaebe, condemned the act of violence and reiterated the government’s resolve to stamp out cultism, kidnapping, and communal clashes in the state.

He said: “Our findings so far point to a leadership tussle between two rival factions in Iyanomo, which degenerated into violence and ultimately claimed the lives of two men. This is unacceptable. The governor has directed us to ensure that all those involved in this heinous act are identified, arrested, and prosecuted. No one is above the law.

“The government condoles with the families of the victims and assures them that justice will be served. At the same time, we are sending a very strong message to community leaders that disputes must be resolved legally, not through violence. Governor Okpebholo has zero tolerance for crime, and anyone who foments unrest in Edo communities will face the full wrath of the law.”

He assured that the investigation would be thorough, impartial, and far-reaching, with a firm commitment that the perpetrators of the killings would be brought to book, no matter how highly placed.