2 IDPs arrested for allegedly killing colleague in Borno

The police in Borno have confirmed the arrest of two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) for allegedly beating a 72-year-old man to death in Ngala Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nahun Daso, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Monday that the incident occurred at the ‘ISS IDP camp’ in Ngala on Saturday.

He said that the suspects, identified as Modu Mohammed, 25, and Annami Modu, 32, conspired and attacked the victim, Abba Mustapha, with sticks over allegations of witchcraft.

“The suspects accused the victim of bewitching the wife of one of them and causing her ill health. They beat him up in his house at the camp,” the spokesman said.

He added that policemen at the camp rescued the victim and rushed him to the General Hospital in Ngala, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel.

According to him, the suspects were arrested at the scene, while the police have also recovered some exhibits.

He said the corpse of the deceased was released to his family for burial in line with Islamic rites after an autopsy.

He said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Maiduguri, had begun an investigation into the matter.

(NAN)