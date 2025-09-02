2 feared dead in car crash at Oshodi’s Five Star Bus Stop

By Esther Onyegbula

Two persons have been feared dead, Tuesday morning, in a road accident involving a commercial bus at Five Star Bus Stop in Oshodi, Lagos.

The cause of the crash could not be immediately ascertained at press time. However, eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the impact of the accident left several victims trapped, while some sustained varying degrees of injuries.

When Vanguard arrived at the scene, a large crowd had already gathered, with many onlookers recording videos on their mobile phones. The situation later degenerated as an irate mob descended on the commercial bus involved in the accident, vandalising parts of it in protest.

As of the time of filing this report, no police officers, officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), or operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were present at the scene to restore order or facilitate rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the accident caused heavy traffic gridlock along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, leaving motorists stranded for hours.

Authorities were yet to issue an official statement on the accident at press time.