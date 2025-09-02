2 feared dead as car rams into truck on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Scene of the accident

By Esther Onyegbula

Two men are feared dead after a Toyota car rammed into a stationary truck at Divine Bus Stop, Ijanikin, along the Mile 2–Badagry Expressway, Lagos, on Saturday.

The crash, which occurred at about 1:20 p.m., involved a Toyota vehicle with registration number FST 450HG and a broken-down truck with registration number LSR 243YC.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard at the scene that the victims, who were returning from a grocery store with cartons of milk, Milo, juice, and other household items, sustained severe injuries. One of the men was said to have suffered deep cuts from his neck down through his chest and stomach.

“They were bleeding profusely. We don’t know if they will make it,” an eyewitness, Mayowa, said.

According to him, the driver swerved suddenly in an attempt to avoid hitting a young boy crossing the road with a bucket of water, but crashed into the truck in the process.

“The truck had broken down, and the mechanic working on it had just stepped aside minutes before the crash. If he had still been under the truck, he would have been crushed,” he added.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who arrived at the scene, initially faulted the truck driver for abandoning his vehicle on the busy highway. However, further checks revealed that the truck was undergoing repairs before the accident.

Some eyewitnesses blamed the truck’s presence on the road for the fatal crash, while others accused the car driver of speeding and lack of caution.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, but their conditions remain uncertain at press time.