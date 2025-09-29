150 athletes from 14 countries arrive Abia for Int’l Para-Badminton championship

By Steve Oko

No fewer than 104 athletes and 40 officials from 14 countries have arrived Umuahia, the Abia State capital, for the international para-badminton championship scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 30.

Countries already represented in Umuahia include Brazil, Peru, India, Egypt, Tunisia, Rwanda, Cameroon, among others.

The event comes just a week after the African Badminton Championship held at the same venue — the International Conference Centre (ICC), Umuahia.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sir Nwobilor Ananaba, represented by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Mr. Raymond Chima Ukwa, told journalists on Sunday that the competition would last for two weeks.

He assured that the state was fully prepared, with world-class facilities already in place.

“We have the best playing mats, including wheelchair playing mats, the first of its kind in West Africa,” he said.

Ananaba further disclosed that the Abia State Government volunteered to cover the cost of domestic air tickets for the athletes and officials from Lagos to Abia as part of its support for the international event.

President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Francis Orbih, commended the state government for its investment in hosting the tournament, noting that workshops would also be held for coaches and players during the championship.

Orbih said: “Nigeria is doing well, Abia is doing well, and we want to do better. We have players and coaches from across Africa here. After the three-day workshop, those who pass the assessment will receive certificates.”

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of the Badminton Confederation Africa (BCA), Jeff Shigoli, hailed Abia State’s preparations, noting that Nigeria has become the third African country, after Egypt and Uganda, to host para-badminton activities. He added that Nigerian players who participate would receive international certification, qualifying them for global competitions.

Head of Operations and Badminton World Federation International Classifier, Dr. Ahmed Reda, praised the facilities, describing them as meeting global standards.

Members of the local organising committee, including the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Dr. Obioma Nwogbe; Chairman of the Media Subcommittee, Mr. Chika Ojiegbe; and Comrade Samuel Ekeoma, were also present at the briefing.