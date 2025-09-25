120 Global Citizens unite to harness mothers’ soft power for peace at US colloquium

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Amidst global insecurity and rising extremism, 120 global citizens are set to explore new pathways for peace through the colloquium themed “Mothers Without Borders: The Phenomenology of Mothers’ Soft Power in Peace Building.”

The event, convened by Hauwa Ibrahim, will hold from October 3–5, 2025, and will be accessible both via live streaming and to physical audiences at Wellesley College, Harvard University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States.

Through dialogue, art, and music, the colloquium will examine how women can mobilize families and communities, diffuse tensions, build trust, strengthen participation in decision-making, and address challenges such as gender-based violence, stereotypes, and threats.

Panel discussions and keynote sessions will engage topics including Mothering Up; Zero-Point of Orientation; Technology and Parenting; Shifting Roles of Hard and Soft Power; and Constructive Distraction. The gathering aims to spotlight mothers and women as pivotal actors in peace-building and positive social change, while igniting a sustained global movement for peace.

Dignitaries expected include Her Royal Highness Shaikha Dr. Nahla Al-Qassimi; His Royal Highness, Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli; Cecilia Strada and Alexandra Moretti, Members of the European Parliament; peace advocates Safiya Umoja Noble and Sonja Lokar; and Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Ibrahim-Suleiman, among others.

Special performances will feature music and displays by an international cultural dance troupe, alongside goodwill messages from students and global peace advocates.