12-year-old sensation, Ice King Ochacho to drop debut EP ‘I’m Back’

Nigeria’s music industry is about to witness a rare feat as 12-year-old rising star, Ice King Ochacho, prepares to release his highly anticipated debut Extended Play (EP) titled “I’m Back”, slated for September 22, 2025.

Ice King, son of renowned real estate mogul King Mohamed Adah, popularly known as Ochacho, has continued to captivate music lovers with his confidence, storytelling, and fresh afrobeats-infused sound.

The six-track project promises a fusion of afrobeats, soulful melodies, and youthful energy, cementing Ice King’s position as one of the youngest voices in Nigeria’s fast-evolving music scene. The EP follows his 2021 debut single “Choke”, which introduced him as an emerging talent with depth beyond his years.

Speaking ahead of the release, Ice King expressed excitement over his first body of work, saying: “This project means everything to me! I’ve worked so hard, and I can’t wait for the world to hear it. I’m Back is about grace, blessings, and believing in your journey, even when you’re young like me!”

Industry watchers believe the project could be a defining moment for the teenager, especially with the mentorship of seasoned veterans and strong fan support.

The tracks will be available on all major streaming platforms, with visuals expected to follow in the coming weeks.

With “I’m Back”, Ice King Ochacho is not just stepping into the limelight—he is making a statement that talent, passion, and determination know no age.