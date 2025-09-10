10th FATE business conference to explore power of AI 

…As entrepreneurs compete for N1mn grants

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

FATE Foundation has announced plans to hold the 10th FATE Business Conference with a view to exploring the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence, AI in driving business growth, innovation, and sustainability.

The conference themed: “The Al Powered Business,” is scheduled to hold on September 26, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center in Lagos.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, the conference would feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and a pitch competition, providing a platform for industry experts, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to share insights, best practices, and innovative applications of Al in business.

Speaking, President of FATE Alumni Toyin Bakare, said “The Al Powered Business conference is a timely platform for FATE Alumni to showcase their innovative ideas and solutions. We are confident that this event will provide valuable insights and opportunities for growth, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on our community.”

Also, Chairman, 10th FATE Business Conference Technical Committee, Dipo Davies, explained that the conference will also feature a pitch competition, where entrepreneurs will have the chance to showcase their .

On her part, Executive Director of FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, said: “The conference will enable over 1000 entrepreneurs with the knowledge, insights and tools to innovate and accelerate their business growth and open new opportunities for success. By bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators, the conference aims to foster a dynamic ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship and economic development.