101 days in Lagos initiative will revolutionize tourism – Aregbe

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, has unveiled an initiative, 101 Days in Lagos, disclosing that the idea is targeted at revolutionize the tourism landscape particularly in Africa.

Aregbe said that the initiative, which would span into the 2025 Detty December season would commence on September 26th to January 4th, 2026, was designed to enhance the visibility and economic impact of Lagos as a must-visit destination.

According to him, this initiative promises an exciting array of cultural celebrations, thrilling entertainment, high-profile sports events, and a myriad of hospitality activities.

He disclosed this when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Pulse Media, Ms. Katharina Link, led her team to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, on a courtesy visit in Ikeja.

Explaining what had been lined up by the state within this period, the Special Adviser noted that plans for the “Skills Up Lagos” program and other cultural activities have been concluded to ensure that tourists have a fulfilled time within the state.

“This is aimed at empowering the youth, captivating cultural showcases, and landmark events that feature sports and entertainment, all developed in collaboration with local restaurants, venues, and cultural stakeholders”, he added.

Aregbe stressed that the initiative strives to promote Lagos as a year-round destination for tourists and boost youths status through equipping them with economic viable skills that could give them independence.

“During this time, the Lagos State’s unique cultural heritage will be celebrated, boost local and international tourism to the state, increase trade between tourists and their hosts, encourage international sporting interactions and establish Lagos as Africa’s cultural powerhouse.

“With the launch of “101 Days in Lagos,” the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is poised to revolutionize the tourism landscape, catapulting Lagos into the spotlight as the ultimate destination for cultural and entertainment seekers, and sports enthusiasts alike”.

Aside from this, the Special Adviser disclosed that the government has embarked on the Lagos cultural mission with the Lagos cultural weekend and others initiatives, saying this is part of the government’s commitment to establishing Lagos as a premier tourism destination in Africa.

The Special Adviser, meanwhile, commended Pulse for consistently amplifying Nigeria’s creative industries, youth culture, and popular trends. He described the organisation as a natural partner for the state’s tourism agenda due to its strong connection with young audiences.

“Pulse is a strategic partner whose storytelling power can help us project the Lagos of our dreams. This collaboration is about amplifying Lagos to the world. Lagos gains a stronger cultural voice, while Pulse strengthens its leadership in shaping conversations around tourism, arts, and culture,” Aregbe said.

In her remarks, Ms. Link expressed Pulse Africa’s commitment to showcasing Lagos’ creative pulse.

“Pulse is passionate about highlighting the energy, creativity, and opportunities that Lagos represents. We see ourselves as a platform that amplifies voices, spotlights hidden gems, and connects Lagos to audiences across Nigeria and beyond,” she said.

Also at the meeting was Ms. Tanaz of Awari/Lost in Lagos, who emphasised the importance of partnerships in shaping the city’s cultural identity.

She noted that collaborations between media platforms and government could redefine how Lagos is experienced globally.