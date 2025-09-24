100 Kogi, Oyo youths get digital skills training sponsorship

By Nnasom David

An entrepreneur and philanthropist has sponsored 100 young people from Kogi and Oyo states to participate in the SkillUp Earn Up Program, a digital skills initiative focusing on social media management, artificial intelligence, and content creation.

The programme, launched to mark his birthday, is designed to equip participants with the expertise required to thrive in today’s digital economy. Organisers noted that with both states having dynamic youth populations, the training is expected to create new income streams, support small businesses, and reduce unemployment.

Speaking on the initiative, the sponsor said it was aimed at long-term transformation. He explained that when young people acquire globally relevant skills, they are better positioned to build sustainable careers, create businesses, and contribute to the growth of their communities.

Economists observed that digital training of this nature could have wide-reaching effects. In Kogi, where agriculture and trade dominate, content creation and social media management were said to hold potential for expanding market access. In Oyo, with its growing technology scene, artificial intelligence and digital entrepreneurship training could drive innovation and job creation.

The programme will run in structured phases, combining classroom learning with mentorship. At completion, participants are expected to earn certification and apply their skills in building digital enterprises and supporting local industries.

Some beneficiaries described the opportunity as a pathway to financial independence and global relevance, expressing gratitude for the sponsorship.