10 footballers who could retire after the 2026 World Cup

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, discussions are already swirling about which legendary footballers might be making their final professional football appearance.



The tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, promises not only thrilling moments and unforgettable goals but also a chance to bid farewell to some of the game’s most celebrated legends.

Read also:

From Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, whose careers have defined an era, to experienced veterans like Luka Modrić and Thiago Silva, the next World Cup could serve as the perfect stage for a final curtain call.

Age, fitness, and the natural cycle of professional football suggest that a number of these icons may use the tournament to hang up their boots and leave a lasting legacy for the next generation.

Here are 10 footballers who may retire after the 2026 World Cup.

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

By 2026, Messi will be 39. He has already hinted that his international career is in its final chapter, and this tournament could be his last dance on the world stage.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

At 41, Ronaldo would become one of the oldest outfield players in World Cup history. His unmatched dedication might carry him to 2026, but it’s likely to be his last hurrah.

3. Luka Modrić (Croatia)

The Croatian midfield magician will be 40. Already a veteran of multiple tournaments, he could use 2026 to cap off a truly remarkable career.

4. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Turning 37 in 2026, Lewandowski’s lethal finishing may still carry Poland forward, but the next World Cup will almost certainly be his swansong.

5. Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Neuer will be 40 and, despite being one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation, injuries are catching up. The 2026 edition could be his farewell.

6. Thiago Silva (Brazil)

Already in his 40s, Silva remains a rock in defense. If Brazil takes him to the tournament, it will almost certainly be the end of his glittering international journey.

7. Ángel Di María (Argentina)

Di María, 38 by then, has already signaled that his career is winding down. If he plays in 2026, it will be a symbolic send-off alongside Messi.

8. Olivier Giroud (France)

France’s all-time top scorer will be 39. While younger forwards are emerging, Giroud’s experience could see him at one last World Cup before retirement.

9. Sergio Ramos (Spain)

If Ramos manages to extend his career to 2026, he will be 40. Though unlikely to be a starter, the World Cup could be his farewell from international duty.

10. Luis Suárez (Uruguay)

Suárez will be 39. With Edinson Cavani already retired from the national team, 2026 could mark the final appearance for Uruguay’s legendary striker.

Vanguard News