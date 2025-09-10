10 countries where teachers are paid the most in 2025

By Favour Osah

Teachers’ salaries vary dramatically across countries, with some offering not only impressive paychecks but also perks such as housing, health insurance, and even tax-free income.

Below are ten countries where teachers are among the best compensated in the world.

1. India



India has become a surprisingly rewarding destination for teachers, especially in international schools across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. While salaries may not match Western standards on paper, they stretch far thanks to India’s relatively low cost of living. Many schools add housing, transport, and medical benefits, allowing teachers to live comfortably and save more than expected.

2. Brazil



Brazil’s international schools pay solid wages compared to the local economy. Teachers working in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro often find that their income goes a long way, especially with lower living costs than Europe or North America. Well-established schools also offer stability and opportunities to immerse in Brazil’s vibrant culture while building savings.

3. China



China continues to be one of the strongest-paying markets for teachers abroad. Many schools cover housing, flights, and bonuses. Teachers in major cities like Shanghai or Beijing may face higher expenses, but those in second-tier cities, such as Chengdu or Nanjing, often manage to save a significant portion of their earnings.

4. Malaysia



Malaysia offers a comfortable middle ground for educators. International schools in Kuala Lumpur and Penang often include housing allowances. Given the country’s low cost of living, teachers can enjoy a high quality of life—think tropical travel, good food, and modern amenities—while still setting money aside.

5. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is relatively new on the map for international teaching, but it’s quickly gaining attention. Schools in Tashkent now offer competitive salaries paired with a very low cost of living. This combination makes it possible for teachers to save more while also experiencing a country rich in history and Central Asian culture.

6. Egypt



Egypt continues to attract teachers with a mix of competitive pay and affordable living. Salaries at top-tier international schools come with extras like furnished housing and health coverage. Daily expenses—food, transport, and entertainment—are low compared to many other countries, which allows teachers to keep more of what they earn.

7. United Arab Emirates



The UAE, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is one of the most lucrative teaching destinations in the world. On top of good salaries, schools usually provide furnished apartments, flight allowances, and medical insurance. With careful budgeting, it’s possible to save a large chunk of income while living in a global hub.

8. Bahrain

Though smaller than its Gulf neighbors, Bahrain holds its own as a well-paying market for teachers. Salaries are tax-free and typically come with housing and transport stipends. The cost of living is lower than in the UAE, meaning educators can maintain a comfortable lifestyle and still save a substantial amount.

9. Switzerland



Switzerland consistently ranks among the top-paying countries for teachers. The flip side is the high cost of living in cities like Zurich and Geneva. Still, teachers benefit from excellent working conditions, strong professional support, and the stability of one of the world’s most developed education systems.

10. Luxembourg



Luxembourg offers some of the highest teacher salaries globally. While the small nation has a higher cost of living than many of its European neighbors, the generous pay and strong social benefits make it an unbeatable destination for educators looking for financial security.

