Getting your very first smartphone can be exciting, but also a little overwhelming with so many options out there alongside Samsung phones.
Samsung offers a wide range of devices that are beginner-friendly, reliable, and affordable without compromising on quality.
Here’s a list of the 10 best Samsung phones for first-time smartphone buyers to help you make the right choice.
1. Samsung Galaxy A05
Perfect for anyone on a tight budget, the Galaxy A05 offers a big display, smooth performance, and a large battery that can easily last a full day.
2. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
If you want a taste of 5G speeds without breaking the bank, this phone delivers. It’s a great option for streaming, casual gaming, and social media.
3. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
This is an excellent mid-range device with a bright AMOLED display and a triple camera setup — perfect for those who want to start exploring photography.
4. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
Known for its huge battery (up to 6000mAh), this is ideal for first-time buyers who don’t want to worry about charging all the time.
5. Samsung Galaxy A04e
A true entry-level phone, the A04e is very affordable, easy to use, and runs Samsung’s clean One UI Core software, making it great for learning the ropes.
