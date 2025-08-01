Zulum, Oborevwori, Uzodimma, Uba Sani nominated for 2025 African Governors Award

created by photogrid

Governors Babagana Zulum, Sheriff Oborevwori, Uba Sani, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, and Abdullahi Sule have been nominated for the 2025 African Governors Excellence Award.

In a statement, Idahosa Osamahze, the vice-chairman of the selection committee, said that the event will be held on August 19 in Paris.

He explained that the initiative aimed to promote excellence in public service, encourage innovation in governance, and foster best practices in leadership for Africa’s socio-economic advancement.

Mr Osamahze said that the prestigious event will celebrate visionary leadership, exceptional governance, and impactful development initiatives by governors across Africa. He said that the award is in recognition of commitment to driving sustainable socio-economic transformation in their respective regions and states.

According to him, it is designed to spotlight transformative projects in healthcare, infrastructure, education, economic empowerment, and inclusive governance.

He said that from Egypt, the nominated governors are Abdel Amara, Kafr El Sheikh; Amr Hanafi, Gamal Nour El-Din, and Khaled Fouda.

Mr Osamahze said that from Kenya, Hillary Barchok, George Natembeya, Mohamed Adan Khalif, and Jeremiah Lomorukai were picked.

“These governors exemplify what leadership with vision, integrity, and purpose can achieve. Their work is changing lives, fostering prosperity, and inspiring a new generation of public servants across Africa,” he said.

He said that the Paris ceremony was expected to attract high-profile dignitaries, development partners, diplomats, and stakeholders from across Africa and Europe.

Mr Osamahze said that there shall be keynote addresses from global policy leaders, panel discussions on sub-national governance innovation, and networking sessions to foster intergovernmental collaboration.