Zulum allays fears over rising water level at Alau Dam

By Ndahi Marama

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has allayed the fear over the rising level of water at Alau Dam, noting that there is no cause for alarm.

Recall that in September last year, a devastating flood occurred after the collapse of the Alau Dam, which ravaged many parts of Maiduguri Metropolis and its environs, with many people dead and property worth billions of Naira submerged.

There has been widespread fear of another flood and anxiety among residents of Maiduguri following last week’s downpour, which flooded many streets, graveyards and caused the collapse of more than eight buildings.

The governor, who inspected the ongoing reconstruction work at Alau Dam near Maiduguri over the weekend, stated that the widespread panic in Maiduguri was also a serious concern to his administration. However, he insisted that there was no cause for alarm over any possible devastating flood due to overflow from Alau Dam.

He remarked that new channels have been opened up, and the water was running, saying the level of water in Alau Dam has dropped about four (4) inches within the last few days, as, according to him, the volume would continue to drop.

“As at now based on the engineering knowledge we are having, we concluded that there is no cause for alarm,” Zulum stated.

“However, nobody knows what will happen tomorrow, we are working and shall continue to monitor this programme. The contractor is doing a good job.

The governor, however, warned residents in flood-prone areas not to dump refuse into the drainage systems in front of their houses, and those who were in the habit of building on waterways to desist from doing so.

“Most importantly, I want to warn the people of this state to desist from building on water ways, and they should be very careful,” he said.

The governor urged the residents to be law-abiding, saying, ” if you have drainage in front of your house, you have to make sure you clean it all the time.”

Upon reviewing the master plan, Zulum stated that his administration would examine the entire master plan to identify any distortions and rectify all abnormalities.

“But we must go back to the drawing board and then look at the master plan and ensure that all tributaries and all waterways shall be cleared so as to allow inflow of water to the main canal.

“We must enforce certain environmental standards, which is very painful but I believe we have no option,” Zulum said.

On the delay of the reconstruction of Alau Dam, the Governor said that the delay was due to some technical procedures, but assured the public that the contractors had resumed fully.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving N80 billion to execute the ongoing work at Alau Dam.

