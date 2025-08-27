Zoning presidency to south not to glorify Wike, says PDP

Wike

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed claims that the decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South was aimed at glorifying the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, stressing that the move was taken to strengthen the party and ensure stability.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, stated this during an appearance on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, where he addressed questions on the state of the PDP, the forthcoming national convention, and dissenting views within the party.

Ologunagba insisted that the PDP was never in an ‘intensive care unit,’ contrary to comments made by Senator Gabriel Suswan, a former governor of Benue State.

According to him, the party has only gone through challenges similar to those faced by any organisation but has since ‘recalibrated’ to reposition itself ahead of the 2027 polls.

“The party was never in the ICU. Do we have challenges? Yes, we do, just like every human organisation. But what has emerged is the fact that the PDP has the capacity, in challenging periods, to step back, reorganise itself and take charge of its internal affairs,” Ologunagba said.

On claims that the zoning decision was a vindication of Wike, he maintained that no individual was bigger than the PDP.

“No one individual is vindicated. If anything, it is the party that has been vindicated. After the 2023 elections, we reviewed our processes, identified the gaps, and made the necessary adjustments. That is why Nigerians are now seeing renewed unity and excitement within the PDP,” he said.

He stressed that the party’s decision was in line with the founding principle that the presidential candidate should rotate between the North and South, adding that all stakeholders, including the PDP Governors’ Forum, National Executive Committee (NEC), Board of Trustees (BoT), and state chapters, were united behind the resolution.

“The NEC, after all consultations, decided to maintain stability by keeping positions in the North where they are, retaining positions in the South where they are, and zoning the presidency to the South. This was about fairness and unity, not glorifying an individual,” he added.

The PDP spokesman also addressed dissenting voices within the party, including the North Central Renaissance Movement, which opposed the zoning arrangement, and Senator Abba Moro, the Senate Minority Leader, who had admitted that it was a mistake for the PDP to field former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 elections.

“The beauty of democracy is that people can disagree, but what matters is the capacity of the party to bring everyone back to the table. Where we were six months ago is not where we are today. We continue to engage, consult and reconcile because we want democracy to succeed,” Ologunagba explained.

On the issue of discipline for members who worked against the party in 2023, he said the PDP initially prioritised reconciliation but had now reached the stage of enforcing consequences.

“Membership of the PDP is voluntary but comes with obligations under the constitution. We have reached the point where every member must roll up their sleeves and work for the party. Reprimands have been issued, and we expect members to comply. We want to look forward, not backward,” he said.

Ologunagba dismissed Wike’s claims that he was not invited to NEC meetings, insisting that notices were sent and duly acknowledged, while additional publications were made in national dailies.

“Every stakeholder was duly informed. Specifically, Wike was invited as a NEC member, and the letter was received and acknowledged in his office. Notices were also published in several newspapers. So, to say he was not invited is simply not true,” he clarified.

Looking ahead to the party’s national convention scheduled for 15th and 16th November 2025 in Ibadan, Ologunagba said preparations were in full swing.

“All arrangements for the convention; venue, logistics, and security are in place. Every organ of the party is united and ready. Nigerians are excited because they know the PDP has the capacity to deliver, just as it did during its 16 years in power,” he said.

On permutations linking former President Goodluck Jonathan, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, or former Labour Party candidate Peter Obi to the PDP’s 2027 ticket, the spokesman declined to be drawn into speculation.

“Right now, the focus is on a seamless and credible national convention. But let me emphasise: the PDP is blessed with credible and eminently qualified individuals. Our governors are performing, and Nigerians recognise that the PDP remains the oasis of development in this country,” Ologunagba stated.