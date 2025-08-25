Zelensky calls for Putin talks as peace efforts stall

Zelensky and Trump

…Vows to continue fighting

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, said yesterday a meeting with Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, would be “the most effective way forward” amid stalled diplomatic attempts to end the war as he celebrated Ukraine’s Independence Day.

This is even as he vowed that Ukraine would continue to fight for its freedom, while its calls for peace were not heard. After a push by US President, Donald Trump, to broker a Ukraine-Russia summit, hopes for peace dimmed when Russia on Friday ruled out any immediate Putin-Zelensky meeting.

But addressing the nation during the Independence Day Celebrations, Zelensky said the country needs peace where its future would be decided by its citizens. “We need a just peace, a peace where our future will be decided only by us,” he said, adding that Ukraine was “not a victim, it is a fighter”. He continued: “Ukraine has not yet won, but it has certainly not lost.”

He further noted that the “format of talks between leaders is the most effective way forward”, renewing calls for a bilateral summit with Putin. Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, earlier accused Western countries of seeking “a pretext to block negotiations” and slammed Zelensky for “demanding an immediate meeting at all costs”.

Zelensky vowed to to push Russia to peace as he spoke at a ceremony attended by US envoy Keith Kellogg.

Speaking at the ceremony to mark the anniversary of Ukraine’s 1991 independence after the break-up of the Soviet Union, Zelensky said: “This is how Ukraine strikes when its calls for peace are ignored.” “Today, both the US and Europe agree: Ukraine has not yet fully won, but it will certainly not lose. Ukraine has secured its independence. Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter.”

He said the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine once the war ends would be important as Kyiv seeks to work on potential security guarantees with its allies.

Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, on a visit to Kyiv said it was not “the choice of Russia how the future sovereignty, independence, liberty of Ukraine is guaranteed.”

Zelensky thanked other world leaders including Trump, Chinese President, Xi Jinping, French President, Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s King Charles and Pope Leo for sending messages to mark the occasion.