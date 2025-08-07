Zelensky calls for Putin meeting to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called for a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin to end war, after Donald Trump’s special envoy held talks with the Russian leader in Moscow.

Trump one day earlier hailed talks between his envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin as “highly productive” but US officials still vowed to impose sanctions on Moscow’s trading partners.

Zelensky said later that he had spoken by phone with Trump, who said he could meet with Putin “very soon,” and that European leaders had been on the call.

“We in Ukraine have repeatedly said that finding real solutions can be truly effective at the level of leaders,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

“It is necessary to determine the timing for such a format and the range of issues to be addressed,” he added.

The Ukrainian leader said Thursday morning that he had planned to hold “several” conversations throughout the course of the day including with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as French and Italian officials.

“There will also be communication at the level of national security advisors,” Zelensky added.

“The main thing is for Russia, which started this war, to take real steps to end its aggression,” Zelensky added.