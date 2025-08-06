Zamfara group kicks against cemetery constituency project

A civil society coalition in Zamfara State has criticised a constituency project sponsored by Hon. Kabiru Amadu Maipalace, describing it as a misallocation of public resources and a reflection of misplaced priorities.

Hon. Maipalace, who represents a federal constituency in Zamfara, recently initiated a project involving the renovation of 80 cemeteries across the state. The initiative has sparked criticism among residents and civic groups who believe it fails to address the more urgent needs of the state.

In a statement issued Thursday and signed by its Chairman, Muhammad Kabiru Tsafe, the Zamfara Civil Society Organisation (ZCSO) condemned the project as “disgraceful” and “insensitive,” citing the pressing security and humanitarian challenges currently confronting Zamfara.

“It is appalling that in a state facing persistent insecurity, deteriorating healthcare, collapsed education systems, and high levels of poverty, a lawmaker would prioritise cemetery renovations as a flagship constituency project,” Tsafe said.

He further described the effort as a “slap in the face” to residents who continue to endure daily threats from armed groups and inadequate public services.

The group urged relevant anti-corruption agencies to intensify their investigations and ensure full accountability for constituency projects executed under the lawmaker’s watch.

“Zamfara needs transparent, responsive, and people-centred leadership — not superficial projects that do little to improve the quality of life for citizens,” the statement concluded.

The ZCSO called for a re-evaluation of constituency project funding and implementation mechanisms to ensure they truly reflect the needs and aspirations of the people.