Zamfara: Group expresses concern over police deployment ahead of rerun elections

By Emmanuel Elebeke

GUSAU — The Zamfara Democracy Monitoring Group (ZDMG) has raised concerns over the scale of police and security personnel deployment across the state ahead of the scheduled rerun elections.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Lawali Hassan, the group referenced a police communication it reportedly obtained, which indicated the posting of a senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) from Force Headquarters, along with units from Kaduna, Zaria, Sokoto, and Gombe.

Hassan said, “The Zamfara Democracy Monitoring Group (ZDMG) has observed significant movements and deployments of law enforcement personnel across the state, which merit public attention and transparency.”

He noted the presence of specialized units such as the Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) and Mobile Police (MOPOL), emphasizing the need for clarity on their specific roles during the electoral process.

“While we recognize the responsibility of security agencies to maintain peace, the scale of this deployment in the context of elections calls for public explanation and reassurance,” the statement read.

The group urged all security agencies to maintain neutrality and ensure that their presence contributes to a safe and fair electoral environment.

Referencing previous elections, ZDMG raised concerns about the involvement of certain military personnel in the electoral process, saying such actions should be carefully managed to avoid creating fear among voters.

“The electoral process should remain civilian-led. We call for restraint in the use of armed personnel so as not to discourage voter turnout or civic participation,” Hassan stated.

He added that the situation in Zamfara, a state with a history of security challenges, requires sensitive and balanced approaches to avoid inflaming tensions.

“The right of citizens to freely participate in elections must be safeguarded. Security measures should build confidence, not fear,” he said.

ZDMG appealed to authorities to ensure transparency in their actions and urged stakeholders — including civil society groups and political parties — to support peaceful and credible elections.

“We remain committed to promoting democracy and will continue to observe and report on the electoral process. We encourage voters to remain calm, vigilant, and engaged,” the statement concluded.