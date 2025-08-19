Youth Empowerment: Delta council chairman partners with Delta social media summit

The Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Council, Hon. Pastor Jude Chukwunwike, has announced a partnership with the Delta Social Media Summit 3rd Edition to train youths in Aniocha South.

The summit, scheduled for August 28 at the Maryam Babangida Leisure Park in Asaba, aims to equip youths with skills to create jobs through social media.

Pastor Chukwunwike while receiving the organizer , the Senior Special Assistant On Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success accompanied by Special Assistant on Medai to the Governor Mr Iyah Daniel and Senior Special Assistant On Media to the Governor Mr Emmanuel Ojighodovwan , emphasized the importance of social media in promoting the image of Delta State, encouraging youths to think creatively and serve others without prioritizing financial gains.

He described the Delta Social Media Summit as a welcome development, where youths can gather to learn and promote the state’s image.

“The council will partner with the Delta Social Media team to train youths in Aniocha South on leveraging social media for job creation.” he said

The organizer, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, applauded the council chairman for his developmental efforts in Aniocha South.

He stated that the summit would create jobs for Delta youths in all ramifications, providing a platform for social media influencers to share knowledge and expertise.

“Social media influencers from across the state and beyond will gather to brainstorm, connect, collaborate, and learn about social media.

The summit is expected to create jobs for Delta youths in various fields

This partnership is set to empower youths in Aniocha South, enhancing their social media skills and contributing to the state’s economic growth”