Youth ambassadors to lead nationwide malaria awareness drive

By Esther Onyegbula

In a fresh push to curb malaria, one of Nigeria’s most persistent public health challenges, secondary and tertiary school students are to spearhead community-driven campaigns under the newly introduced Geneith Health Competition (GHC).

The initiative, organised by CEOAFRICA in partnership with Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Coatal Forte Softgel, is designed to raise awareness on prevention strategies and empower young people as health ambassadors in their schools and neighbourhoods.

Nigeria continues to account for a significant share of global malaria cases, despite years of interventions. According to organisers, the GHC seeks to change this narrative by enlisting the energy and influence of young Nigerians.

“The Geneith Health Competition is not just a contest; it is a movement that empowers youth to take ownership of their health and that of their communities,” said Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, Managing Director of CEOAFRICA, during the unveiling of the programme.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mr. Emmanuel Umenwa, stressed the importance of equipping students with knowledge and advocacy tools. “Nigerian youth must be at the forefront of battling malaria. By empowering them, we create a network of health ambassadors driving real change,” he said.

The competition will involve awareness campaigns and knowledge-sharing activities, with participants expected to develop creative solutions to combat malaria at the community level. Winners are to receive cash prizes, but organisers insist the broader goal is sustained grassroots advocacy.

With registration already open, students are encouraged to take part in what stakeholders describe as a youth-led intervention that aligns with global health goals.