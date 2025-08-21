“You’re going nowhere”, Big Soso lifts Rooboy’s spirit in face of eviction

By Ayeni Mayowa

The pressure inside the house reached a breaking point this week as Rooboy was spotted struggling to keep his emotions in check.

His quiet demeanor and withdrawn attitude had not gone unnoticed by fellow housemates and fans alike.

Sensing his low spirits, Big Soso decided to step in. Pulling Rooboy aside for a heart-to-heart, Soso delivered a firm but reassuring message that immediately lifted the mood.

With a smile and confident tone, Soso told him, “You’re going nowhere.”

The moment seemed to work wonders as Rooboy, who moments earlier appeared weighed down, broke into a light laugh and nodded in appreciation.

The encouraging exchange did not just strengthen his resolve but also drew admiration from other housemates, many of whom applauded Soso for being a pillar of support when tensions in the game are

running high.

Fans outside the house have also reacted warmly on social media, praising Soso for his supportive nature and calling the gesture “the true definition of friendship and solidarity.”

Vanguard News