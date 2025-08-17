Young writer calls for end to menstrual stigma

Youngster, Elizabeth Odukoya, has urged young women to positively approach menstruation, saying it symbolises fertility and creation.

Odukoya, in a book titled: ‘Periods, Pads & Proud,’ said menstruation was a natural cycle of life that women should be proud of and courageous in confronting.

In the book, she traces the history of menstrual management in Nigeria from the use of rags to modern pads.

The book states: ”It (menstruation) is a thing of pride that gives you that feminine, soft power that enthralls the world.

The book aims to enlighten young women on how to have a positive approach to having their period and not to feel stigmatized even in midst of the opposite sex, but a phenomenon they should experience with self-confidence, knowing that it is a symbol of their fertility and procreation. It is the key women have to ensure the existence of humanity in the world. Rather than treating menstruation as a taboo, Periods, Pads & Proud breaks the silence and opens up conversations. It helps young readers understand what periods are, how to manage them hygienically, and most importantly, why they should never feel ashamed of their bodies.

“So, the book starts with breaking the taboo, where the young Odukoya discusses how a young girl will accept that natural phenomenon of menstruation, which distinguishes her from the other human, the man. At first, it requires reconciling with the reality of the difference symbolised with the monthly period. Then it distinguishes the woman as a special creation which symbolizes fertility and creation. It is a thing every woman should be proud of.

“She writes about the woman’s body which is uniquely made, attractive, irresistible and at the same time bestowed with the power to create and rejuvenate the world. The woman’s body is a symbol of joy and happiness and God’s fulfillment.

“She walks girls through practical topics like recognising the signs of their first period and tracking their cycle.

By blending science with practical advice, the book ensures that no girl feels unprepared. She traces the history of managing the period in our society, from old rags to modern pads, the evolution of modernity and the advancement made in managing a woman’s menstruation. Then she narrates, step by step how to wear disposable pads properly and step by step rules on how to wear reusable pads properly.”