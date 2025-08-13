Young Nigerians to play key roles in ADC agenda – Mark

David Mark

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has pledged that the party will reject imposition, special privileges, and politics without accountability.

He said the ADC would stand as a principled, people-focused alternative for Nigeria’s disillusioned youth and progressives.

Mark, who was represented by Salihu Lukman, a former APC National Vice Chairman (North-West), spoke during the 2025 International Youth Day celebration organised by the ADC National Youth Wing in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event, themed ‘Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,’ brought together political figures, youth leaders, and campaigners for progressive change.

In his address, Mark said the new chapter of the ADC would be built on unity, courage, and service to the country.

“Under my leadership, ADC will be committed to genuine democratic values, rejecting imposition, special privileges, and politics without accountability. Internal democracy, transparency, and fairness will remain our guiding principles,” he said.

He stressed the party’s focus on youth inclusion, promising that 35% of leadership positions would be reserved for women and that Nigerians under 40 would also have significant roles.

“ADC is your home. We are opening the doors for the next generation, not as a gesture, but as a commitment,” he stated.

ADC National Youth Leader, Comrade Balarabe Rufa’i, urged Nigerian youths to take action and demand accountability from their leaders.

“If we, the youth of Nigeria, cannot change our streets, we will never change our country. ADC is ready to give young Nigerians a seat at the table; not as decoration, but as decision-makers,” he declared.

Rufa’i spoke on Nigeria’s urgent challenges, such as youth unemployment, insecurity, and the decline in education. He accused the government of failing to address these issues, calling it a ‘moral crime.’

“Nigeria’s leaders say, ‘You are the leaders of tomorrow.’ But for too long, tomorrow has been postponed,” he said.

He outlined ADC’s plans to address these problems through policies aimed at job creation, better education, and community-based security.

“We will bring security to our communities not by empty promises, but by empowering local security structures and addressing root causes,” he added.

Rufa’i also called for unity among young Nigerians, urging them to look beyond ethnic and regional divisions.

“If the 25-year-old in Bauchi joins hands with the 30-year-old in Ibadan and the 22-year-old in Enugu, no political godfather can stop us,” he said.

The event also featured a keynote address by Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmad and a paper presentation by Sir Abubakar Malami, who spoke on legal reforms and governance as key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Today, we urge you to use yourselves, not as bystanders, but as architects of change. The ADC welfare ideology aligns perfectly with the vision of a Nigeria where every young person is an active participant in shaping policies, and not just a passive recipient of these policies.

“Too often, young people are excluded from decision-making, and they have no place at the table. Now, how do we change this? One, you can change it through advocacy with your faith. Use your voice to hold leaders accountable. All of us. Hold us accountable. Don’t keep quiet. Demand spaces in local governance, whether at your ward, your local government, or even at your states,” Ahmad said.

A panel discussion included contributions from Dr Ladan Salihu, Hon Abdullahi Hussaini Maibasira, and Jackie Wayas.