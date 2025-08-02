You have been empowered to create wealth, Tonlagha charges graduating students

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Graduating students of the Esther Matthew Tonlagha Niger Delta Youth Empowerment Programme have been urged to put the skills they have acquired to productive use in order to create wealth for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Founder of the programme, Mrs. Esther Matthew Tonlagha, gave the charge during the Batch B graduation ceremony held over the weekend in Warri.

Mrs. Tonlagha described the occasion as more than a celebration of certificates earned, but a recognition of journeys undertaken, skills mastered, and futures transformed.

According to her, “You have dedicated time, energy and heart to learning the art of culinary excellence, cake making, event planning and the cultural beauty of gele styling. These are not just skills but they are tools of empowerment. Tools that can transform not only your own lives but also the lives of those around you.

“You have chosen growth and with that choice, you have planted seeds of possibility. Whether you go on to start a business, support your family or teach others what you have learned, always remember your hands now carry the power to build something meaningful.

“This is just the beginning, Keep learning and stay curious. Let your creativity flow. Do not be afraid to take up space, your talent deserves a place in the world. Congratulations once again. We are proud of you, we believe in you and we can’t wait to see what you will do next”, she stated.

The EMT Founder commended the teachers and support team for their guidance and encouragement adding that their passion in impacting knowledge has lit a fire that will continue to burn in the graduates long after today.

“Let your creativity flow, teach others what you have learnt. Be very courageous as you go along, when you make mistakes learn from them and get better. Your talents deserve a place in the world, the sky is your starting point, go and change your world,” she added.

In a goodwill message, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor expressed his delight as he extended his warm congratulations to EMT Foundation on the laudable occasion marking the graduation of the Batch B skills empowerment programme.

Represented by Pastor. Ambrose Omafuwe, Guwor said the event is not only a celebration of academic and vocational achievement, but also a powerful expression of hope, dignity, social transformation and economic emancipation for the indigent and less privileged in the society.

He said, “Over the years, EMT foundation has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to empowering lives, building capacities and restoring communities through numerous philanthropic interventions ranging from infrastructural development, health care delivery, vocational training and empowerment programmes.

“We recall with pride the foundation’s free medical outreaches to the creek communities and most recently the renovation and equipping of the Okenrekonko cottage hospital, the provision of modern medical tools and qualified personnel for the provision of 24/7 healthcare delivery is a remarkable gesture that continues to benefit the people immensely.

Guwor said the milestone further affirms the clear and purposeful vision of EMT Foundation, which aligns seamlessly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, adding that the strategic intervention by the Foundation stands as a commendable example of how private sector partnership can support government efforts to uplift communities and drive sustainable growth and development.

“To the graduating students, today marks a new beginning. The skills you have acquired are not just tools for personal advancement but also tools for social transformation. EMT Foundation has not only given you fish to eat, but has taught you how to fish and has equipped you with the tools to thrive. I urge you to go forth with courage, creativity, and diligence and let your set be a shining testament to the value of hard work and the grace of opportunity. Above all, be true ambassadors of the EMT Foundation.

“To Mrs. Esther Mathhew Tonlagha and the entire EMT Foundation team, your passion for people and your vision for the entire Niger Delta region are both inspirational and exemplary. May God bless you, bless your efforts, enlarge your reach and multiply your impact.

“May this ceremony usher in greater testimonies of success and may EMT Foundation continue to pioneer such strides in other strategic initiatives and may it mark a progressive turning point in the lives of the graduates,” he added.