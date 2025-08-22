“You are a trailblazer and visionary leader“ – Nsaka celebrates Oyakhilome on birthday

The Executive Director of Ronnex Global International Limited, Joyce O. Nsaka, has joined others in celebrating the Chief Executive Officer of Ellington Microfinance Bank, Mr. Charles Oyakhilome John, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary, describing him as a visionary and resilient leader.

In a statement released on Friday, August 22, 2025, and made available to journalists in Abuja, Nsaka praised Mr. Oyakhilome John for his unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in the financial services sector.

“On this special day, we celebrate Mr. Charles Oyakhilome John — a man of wisdom, resilience, and unwavering dedication,” she said. “Ellington Microfinance Bank has consistently pioneered innovative financial products that empower individuals and businesses, and this would not have been possible without his exemplary leadership.”

She further described the celebrant as “a visionary leader who leads with purpose, a mentor who empowers others, and a trailblazer whose impact transcends business.”

Nsaka extended her best wishes for continued success, good health, and fulfillment in all his endeavors. “May your journey continue to be filled with wisdom, courage, and remarkable achievements,” she added.

Mr. Oyakhilome John has been widely recognized in the Nigerian banking sector for his leadership style and commitment to financial inclusion. Under his stewardship, Ellington Microfinance Bank has grown to become a reputable name in empowering small businesses and individuals with accessible financial solutions.