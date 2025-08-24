Yewande expands Serenara Wellness into Nigeria, breaking silence on women’s health

Yewande Banire

By Adetutu Audu

The expansion of Serenara Wellness into Nigeria marks a defining step in women’s healthcare, led by U.S.-trained medical provider and entrepreneur Yewande Banire. Through this launch, Yewande is addressing the silence that has long surrounded perimenopause, menopause, fibroids, and hormone health, while creating access to care that is both trustworthy and culturally relevant. Her work has always been about more than treatment. It is about giving women the language, knowledge, and tools to understand their bodies and reclaim their health with dignity.

Serenara Wellness is designed to close healthcare gaps for midlife women, focusing on conditions often overlooked in mainstream medicine. The clinic’s programs address hormone imbalances, fibroids, PCOS, and metabolic health while offering infusion treatments and supportive wellness solutions.

“This is more than a clinic, it is a movement,” Yewande said. “Too many women suffer in silence because their symptoms are dismissed, or they lack access to proper education. Serenara Wellness is here to change that narrative.”

In August 2025, her work has taken on new urgency with the recent launch of Serenara Wellness in Nigeria, a move that underscores the growing demand for solutions that restore quality of life for women across the country. Her vision is not limited to treatment rooms but extends into the broader society through community education and advocacy. This combination of clinical expertise and outreach ensures that women who may never have considered seeking care are now hearing a new message of hope and possibility.

Yewande, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with dual master’s degrees in Family Practice and Nursing Education, has built her career on merging evidence-based medical care with culturally relevant education. She has become a sought-after voice on global stages, speaking at health conferences and community forums, including her recent participation at the Rotary Club of Surulere Fibroid Awareness event.

“We cannot keep telling women to endure when there are solutions that restore their quality of life. My vision is to give women language, tools, and care so they can thrive,” she emphasized.

Her advocacy extends beyond the clinic walls. In recent weeks, Yewande has appeared across Nigerian TV, radio, and podcasts to speak on perimenopause, menopause, and women’s hormone health. She is also hosting a women’s health education series that will tackle sensitive but essential conversations around midlife wellness.

Each platform gives her the opportunity to normalize dialogue on subjects that have long been silenced or dismissed, creating a ripple effect of awareness across homes, workplaces, and communities.

She describes her philosophy in three simple words: “Listen. Heal. Thrive.” With Serenara Wellness now firmly planted in Nigeria, Yewande’s goal is to build a trusted hub where women no longer face their health challenges alone but instead find answers, compassion, and care.

“Every woman deserves to be heard, every woman deserves solutions, and every woman deserves to live fully at every stage of life,” she said. The expansion is not just the growth of a business. It is a growing movement to place women’s health at the center of national conversations.