Yewande Abijo – Pillar of health and comfort

Yewande Abijo

By Adetutu Audu

In a world where healthcare is often impersonal and transactional, Yewande Abijo stands as a beacon of warmth, compassion, and professionalism. For over two decades, she has dedicated herself to improving the quality of life for countless individuals, especially in the realm of holistic health and wellness for middle-aged and elderly populations.

Yewande Oluwabusayo Abijo is not just a pharmacist, she is a seasoned entrepreneur, public health advocate, and the dynamic force behind Dreamsuite Solutions, a flourishing Vitafoam dealership in Lagos, Nigeria. With over two decades of professional experience, Yewande has become a trusted name in both the healthcare and wellness space, bringing relief, education, and comfort to her community.

Her academic background is as impressive as her entrepreneurial journey. A Fellow of the West African College of Pharmacy (Public Health), she also holds a Master’s in Clinical Pharmacy from the University of Lagos and a Bachelor of Pharmacy from Olabisi Onabanjo University. Her expertise in clinical care, combined with her natural flair for sales and marketing, has uniquely positioned her to merge medicine with wellness in everyday life.

Dreamsuite Solutions was born out of a realization, many of her pharmacy clients suffering from chronic back pain found more lasting relief by simply changing their mattresses.Yewande’s entrepreneurial spirit runs deep. From selling hair and perfume oils to excelling in pharmaceutical sales, her path has been shaped by grit, grace, and a deeply rooted family ethic of hard work and responsibility. Her resilience has seen her through tough business climates, regulatory hurdles, and even the loss of a pharmacy branch to road construction.

An awardee of the YOUWin Grant and a two-time beneficiary of the LSETF business loan, Yewande continues to expand her impact. Her message to others, ‘Don’t give up. Build your tribe. Winners don’t quit’.Whether easing physical pain or inspiring others to push forward, Yewande Abijo remains a true pillar of health, resilience, and comfort.

As a trained health practitioner and wellness advocate, Yewande’s approach goes beyond routine care. She listens, educates, and empowers. Her commitment to patient-centered care has earned her a reputation not just as a professional, but as a trusted companion on many people’s health journeys.

Yewande is particularly known for her ability to bridge traditional healthcare with modern wellness practices. From dietary guidance and chronic disease management to emotional support and lifestyle planning, her work is rooted in empathy and backed by science. Many middl aged clients turn to her not only for physical healing, but also for the sense of peace and reassurance she brings into their lives.

Her initiatives extend beyond the clinic. Yewande frequently leads wellness seminars, community health outreach programs, and small group coaching sessions tailored to the unique challenges of aging such as managing hypertension, stress, and hormonal changes. Her goal is simple: to ensure people don’t just live longer, but live better.

Colleagues describe her as dependable and deeply knowledgeable, while clients often say, “She made me feel seen, heard, and hopeful.” Yewande Abijo embodies what it means to care fo people in every sense of the word.

In an era when genuine connection is rare in healthcare, Yewande remains a pillar of health and comfort, uplifting lives one conversation, one consultation, and one act of kindness at a time.