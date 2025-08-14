Yelewata leaders demand reconstruction of community, IDP houses, economic empowerment, others

Mr. Mnyan flanked by other Yelewata leaders, elders and youths

…thank President Tinubu, First Lady, Akume, Alia, others

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The leaders of Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Beue State have appealed to the state governments to construct 100 units of 2-bedroom flats to resettle and provide shelter for the displaced members of the community.

Yelewata community was on June 13, 2025 attacked by and armed herdsmen who killed over 200 persons including women and children and set several houses and market stalls in the community ablaze.

The leaders also urged the government to resuscitate the economy of the community by rebuilding the market that was razed by the invaders when they stormed the community.

Addressing the media Thursday at Yelewata, Leader and spokesman of the community, Matthew Mnyan who was flaked by the Elders, women and youths of the community decried the ordeal of the people of Yelewata after the June 13 attack.

The community thanked President Bola Tinubu, his wife Oluremi, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, Governor Hyacinth Alia, former Governors of the state, the Catholic Pontiff, traditional rulers, Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, religious leaders and groups as well as local and international NGOs among others for their condolences and support after the attack.

They said it was time to rebuild the community to enable the people particularly those displaced live normal lives urging that the state government utilize the donations made in the wake of the attack to support the community “by build at least 100 units of 2-bedroom flats to resettle the community and provide shelter for the displaced families.”

The leaders also requested that the people be empowered economically through the “rebuilding of our market that was burned down, to provide a platform for our people to engage in economic activities and rebuild their lives.”

They also called for the establishment of a mobile police station in Yelewata to enhance security in the community and prevent future attacks, adding “the government should also provide cash support to the victims to enable them start small businesses and alleviate their sufferings.

“We believe that these initiatives will go a long way in bringing back the surviving

families together and closer to their homes. We urge the Benue State Government to consider our proposal and work towards making our community whole again,”

On the recent protest by women of the community over last Monday’s murder of three persons in their farm by armed herdsmen, Mr. Mnyan said the community was not against security agents.

He explained that the people were angered by the fact that the former soldiers that were posted to the community acted indifferently to the June 13 and recent attacks in Yelewata “while the police alone did their job.”

“But I can tell you that yesterday, (Wednesday) new soldiers were posted here and you can see them moving on motorbikes, they have assured us that they are not here to sleep. There was shooting around the town yesterday (Wednesday) and the soldiers went swiftly and today you can see them going out.

“If the soldiers are doing that, we will sleep with our two eyes closed. So it is just because the former ones refused going out that the community started crying because the presence of soldiers give you confidence. Nobody is stronger than a soldier. Even a single soldier in a place gives you much confidence let alone when you have many of them,” he said.

The leaders assured that the people would continue to work and support security agents in the community to ensure the protection of lives and property of everyone in Yelewata.