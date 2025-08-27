Xenophobic sentiments shouldn’t define our relationship – Nigeria, SA businessmen

By Nnaemeka Umunna

Top businessmen from Nigeria and South Africa, yesterday, appealed to people of both countries to de-emphasise xenophobic sentiments, to enable business relationships between Nigeria and South Africa thrive.

The call was made as the Nigeria–South Africa Chamber of Commerce, NSACC, celebrated 25 year anniversary at Eko, Lagos.

Making a case for a stronger Nigeria -South Africa relationship, Consular-General of South Africa, Prof. Bobby Moroe, said it is unfortunate that over time the narrative of Nigeria–South Africa relations has often been clouded by false narrative especially on social media. He said: “Perceptions can either make or break relationships.

“Xenophobic sentiments shouldn’t define the partnership.”

Also at the panel discussion, the panelists including media professionals Amarachi Ubani, diplomatic editor channels TV; Akinkunmi Obakeye, Business Reporter CNBC Africa; Nifemi Oguntoya Deputy; Head of Presentation and Lead Anchor, TVC News and Oluwadunsin Sanya, Head Editorial and Innovation, BellaNaija, agreed that the media has a responsibility to always balance stories that highlight collaboration, culture, and shared successes, rather than focusing only on conflict.

The ceremony brought together business leaders, diplomats, and members of the media to celebrate a quarter century of advancing bilateral trade and investment between Africa’s two largest economies

MTN Nigeria, who sponsored the event, used the opportunity to highlight some of its activities that have strengthened not only the chambers, but also the economy of both countries.

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo noted that the telecom giant has injected over $10 billion investment in Nigeria since 2001, as well as its new $120 million West African data centre project, which positions Lagos as a digital hub for Africa.

Earlier, Chairman of NSACC, Dr. Ije Jidenma, described the milestone as a testament to the resilience of Nigeria–South Africa relations over the years. She stressed that both countries must continue to build on shared aspirations and move beyond negative stereotypes.

She said: “This 25-year milestone shows that despite the ups and downs, Nigeria and South Africa want to work together. “We must go beyond perception and narrative; our people actually want collaboration. The media has a mature role to play in telling this truth. With better understanding now between our people, the stereotype of Nigerians as only engaging in illegal activities has been proven wrong.”