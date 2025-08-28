Xavi Simons arrives London as Chelsea, Spurs battle for Dutch midfielder

By Emmanuel Okogba

Dutch midfield sensation Xavi Simons has arrived in London as Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur intensify their pursuit of the highly-rated youngster.

The 22-year-old, who impressed last season, has become one of Europe’s most sought-after talents, attracting interest from several top clubs. However, the race now appears to be firmly between the two London giants.

Vanguard understands that Simons’ representatives have already opened discussions with both Chelsea and Spurs, with negotiations expected to progress rapidly in the coming days. Sources close to the talks suggest that personal terms are unlikely to be an obstacle, as the player is eager to test himself in the Premier League.

Chelsea are believed to be positioning Simons as part of their long-term midfield rebuild, while Tottenham see him as a key addition to Thomas Frank’s system.

A decision on Simons’ next destination is expected before the end of the transfer window, with both clubs prepared to table competitive offers.

German outlet BILD reported on Thursday morning that Simons was absent from training and the Bundesliga side have confirmed the Dutch star is discussing a potential transfer.

BILD report that Spurs is the most likely destination for Simons as Chelsea concentrate on other targets, having reportedly lodged a first bid for Fermin.