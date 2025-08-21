WPD 2025: Without us, there’s no news or history, Photographers tell FG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Nigerian photographers have appealed to the Federal Government to recognise and support their profession, stressing that without photography and videography there would be no news or record of the nation’s history.

The call was made during the 2025 World Photography Day (WPD) celebration in Abuja, where members of the Fountain of the Professional Photographers Club staged a road walk from Area 10 to Millennium Park.

Led by the club’s President, Mr Otobrise David, the event showcased both the achievements and the challenges facing photographers in Nigeria.

Speaking at the rally, David said photographers are central to journalism, governance and nation-building, yet their contributions are often overlooked.

“Without photographers or videographers, there is no news, because pictures and video provide the evidence of everything in government today. Government projects are widely publicised with photographs, yet those behind the cameras are never acknowledged,” he lamented.

David also noted that photographers are frequently excluded from national honours.

“We cannot be behind the camera always and never be recognised. For years, photographers have been left out, especially when national awards are given,” he said.

Participants further raised concerns over harassment by security agencies at public functions, where photographers are often denied access or treated poorly.

“Most times, even people who are not up to our class in society are allowed into events, but photographers are pushed aside by security. It is not good, because without us, the story of the event cannot be told,” David added.

The photographers compared their experience with colleagues abroad, noting that practitioners overseas are accorded respect and given privileged access to major events, including international gatherings such as the UN General Assembly.

Beyond recognition, the event also focused on health and wellbeing. The road walk was aimed at encouraging members to prioritise exercise and regular medical checks despite busy schedules.

David advised aspiring photographers to pursue the profession with passion rather than focusing solely on financial gain.

“Do not put money first. Have passion for photography, then develop your interest. Whether as a career or business, your work will open doors for growth and recognition,” he said.

Speakers also emphasised that photography is an inclusive profession, urging more women to join and reminding the public of its importance to history and national identity.

“Where there is no photography, there is no history, and where there is no history, there is no nation,” David stressed.

The Abuja event formed part of the global commemoration of World Photography Day, marked annually on August 19, to honour the contributions of photographers worldwide in documenting history, culture and governance.