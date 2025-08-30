Worries as Fubara, followers shun voting in Rivers LGA poll

Siminalayi Fubara

…as Wike’s political structure, Renewed Hope Agenda group, celebrates victory

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: There were worries, Saturday, as the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, boycotted the local government area election in the state.

It was gathered that notable supporters of the governor like Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to the Government House, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the Government, the sacked 23 local government chairmen, and others, did not turn up for the election.

It was also gathered that members of the Simplified Movement, a socio-political organisation, loyal to Fubara, were not seen anywhere near the voting centres.

When electoral material arrived at Fubara’s unit in ward 5, Opobo, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, around 11 am, there were assurances that the embattled governor, who had recently mended fences with his political godfather, the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, would participate in the election.

However, till voting concluded in the area around 3:30 pm, Fubara could not appear to express his constitutional duty, leaving doubts on his acceptance of the entire process.

At press time, it was gathered that the suspended Governor, who is expected to be recalled to office on September 18, did not return to his Opoho home town for the election.

It was gathered that Fubara had travelled to London and did not return for the scheduled election.

A source in the area, who preferred not to be mentioned, noted that the unit where the governor votes opened, but that the governor did not return for the election.

However, it was not ascertained the reason for the governor’s shunning of the poll, but his absence was glaring and worrisome.

Meanwhile, Wike’s political structure in the state, now known as Renewed Hope Agenda, has expressed satisfaction with the process.

It was gathered that the election had already been planned, that the poll would be won by candidates produced by Wike’s political structure in the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

It was learned that 20 of the seats were given to the APC, under the leadership of Chief Tony Okocha, while three of the seats were given PDP to produce chairmen.

A source specifically mentioned that the three seats for the PDP were Obio/Akpor, the LGA of the FCT Minister, Port Harcourt City, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGAs.