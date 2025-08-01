World Trafficking Day: YCSI, NAPTIP lead anti-trafficking awareness march in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu, Nigeria — In commemoration of the 2025 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Youth Child Support Initiative (YCSI) in collaboration with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) led an anti-human trafficking campaign in Enugu State to raise public awareness on the dangers and realities of human trafficking.

The event, titled “Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign”, included a symbolic road walk from Onu Asata to the Ministry of Gender Affairs and Social Development, drawing participation from government agencies, civil society groups, and traditional leaders.

The campaign, funded by the Government of the Netherlands and implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), aimed to educate the public on the forms of exploitation involved in trafficking and promote collective action to combat the menace.

Executive Director of YCSI, Dr. Ijeoma Nnaji, who also serves as the South-East Zonal Coordinator of the Network of Civil Societies Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), stressed the urgency of addressing trafficking in the region.

“Human trafficking is about exploitation—forced labour, sex slavery, organ harvesting. It’s a crime that thrives in silence. We must speak up, gather data, and protect our communities,” she said.

Dr. Nnaji also acknowledged the support of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, applauding his administration’s efforts in fighting human trafficking.

Representing NAPTIP, Vivienne Ngene, Head of Legal and Investigation in the South-East Zonal Office, disclosed that the agency has secured over 1,000 convictions of traffickers, underscoring the agency’s commitment to ending trafficking in Nigeria.

Traditional Ruler of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw, HRH Igwe Samuel Asadu, represented by Chinedu Nwobodo, called trafficking a “crime against humanity,” and urged the government to improve job creation to reduce youth vulnerability.

“Employment is a powerful deterrent to trafficking. If our youths are engaged, they are less likely to fall prey to traffickers,” he stated.

At the conclusion of the march, Hon. Commissioner Ngozi Eni of the Ministry of Gender Affairs and Social Development, represented by Director Esther Mbah, commended the collaboration between stakeholders and reaffirmed the ministry’s support in the fight.

“No single agency or group can win this war alone. It requires a united front,” she said.

The Enugu campaign formed part of a wider national movement to combat trafficking and ensure that vulnerable populations, particularly women and children, are protected from exploitation and abuse.